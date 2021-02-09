How many of us started in the wonderful and endless world of pastry with the famous yogurt cake, whose recipe appeared in the yeast packets? A lot, sure. Well, today we propose a slightly more sophisticated version. Do not be scared, that the sophistication is not in the preparation -it is still a pastry kindergarten-, but in the matcha tea and the chocolate noodles.

Our friend Jordi Luque already explained to us at the time what ‘pacha’ with matcha; which is a ground Japanese green tea that populates Instafoodies’ feeds; that its production is delicate and long; that it is not a precisely economical product but neither is it prohibitive, since it is used in very small quantities; It is prepared by dissolving it in hot water or milk, and it can also be used in baking. Well to the mess, kid.

If you don’t have chocolate noodles, don’t pay anything. You can replace them with chips, pearls, very chopped chocolate or cocoa powder. You can also add chopped nuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger, cardamom, cloves or vanilla essence, for example to the dough. You can decorate the cake with a little matcha sifted with a strainer, grated lemon peel, icing sugar, jam, whipped cream or even Nocilla-type cocoa spread.

You will find matcha tea in any Asian supermarket, bulk food stores, specialty tea stores and also on the internet.

Difficulty

Get matcha tea. Very little, come on.

Ingredients

Take the yogurt container as a measure

1 natural yogurt

3 eggs

2 measures of sugar

1 measure of olive or sunflower oil

3 measures of flour

1 envelope of yeast type Royal (16 g)

2 level tablespoons of matcha tea (about 8 g)

2 level tablespoons of chocolate noodles (about 20 g)

A little butter or oil to grease the mold

Preparation

Heat the oven to 180ºC. Put the yogurt, eggs, sugar and oil in a bowl. Beat with a mixer or whisk until everything is well integrated. Add the flour, yeast and matcha. Beat again until there are no lumps. Add the chocolate noodles. Stir with a fork or hand whisk until well distributed throughout the dough. Grease the mold with butter or oil and pour the contents of the bowl. Bake for 35 minutes at 180ºC without opening the oven door. To check that the cake is made on the inside, pierce it in the center with a wooden or metal skewer. If it comes out clean, it is already cooked. If it comes out dirty, bake five more minutes. Remove the cake from the oven. Unmold and allow to cool completely before consuming.

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #RecetasComidista. And if it goes wrong, complain to the Chef’s Ombudsman by sending an email to [email protected]