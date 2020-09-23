Highlights: Preparations for by-election, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya reached Bulandshahar and Rampur

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh went to Tundla

Projects worth Rs 200 crore in Rampur and 89 crore in Bulandshahr before the by-election

Shadab Rizvi, Meerut

CM Yogi Adityanath has fielded his warriors to conquer four seats in West UP in the eight-seat by-election, which is seen as the semi-final of 2022. The government has also opened the mouth of the treasury for the by-elections in the districts.

Deputies CM Keshav Prasad reached Maurya in Bulandshahar and Rampur on Wednesday. Bulandshahr Sadar and Rampur’s Swar seats are to be held. Before the by-election, CM Maurya released projects worth 200 crore in Rampur and 89 crore in Bulandshahr. Maurya announced the construction of Lalpur Bridge at Rampur at a cost of 44 crores by December 2021. He blamed Azam Khan for the delay in bridge construction. This bridge will become the lifeline of about five lakh population of Swar Tanda region.

Azam should be facing the punishment of deeds: Maurya

Maurya said that Azam is suffering the punishment of his deeds. Keshav Prasad termed the Agricultural Amendment Bill in the interest of farmers. He promised that villages with a population of 250 would be connected to the main road. 60 roads will be constructed for inter state connectivity. With this Maurya released 89 crore projects in Bulandshahr. The program was organized in PWD department of Bulandshahr to release 89 crore projects. In the 89 crore project, he laid the foundation stone of several roads located in the district. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma arrived in Tundla on Wednesday. By-elections are to be held here as well. Made a strategy in a meeting with BJP workers related to elections in a marriage home and took the promise of victory. During this, he talked about the showers to do development work.

BSP made Sanjeev Kumar Chak candidate from Tundla

The BSP has fielded Sanjeev Chak as a candidate in the by-election for Tundla Assembly constituency. It has been announced by Naushad Ali, chief sector in-charge and former MLC of Agra-Aligarh division. He said that law and order has failed since the formation of the BJP government at the Center and in the state. Significantly, before the Swar seat of BSP Rampur, Salim Ansari, husband of the Municipality President there, has been made a candidate. On Bulandshahar seat also, the name of Haji Yunus, brother of former MLA late Haji Alim, is being confirmed, the announcement is pending.

BJP’s strategy will bring down the family of deceased MLAs

According to BJP sources, in the by-elections, only the families of the deceased MLAs are ready to field. According to a senior official, the family members of Virendra Singh Sirohi from Bulandshahar and Chetan Chauhan from Naugawa Sadat are almost certain to be fielded.