Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says that anti-social and anti-national elements are not able to accept the development of UP. That is why they are plotting now. Yogi asked the BJP workers to dedicate themselves for the development of the country.

Yogi said, ‘Our opponents are conspiring against us by laying foundation of riots based on caste and sect through international funding. For the last one week, opposition parties wanted to see riots. But we need to move forward between all the conspiracies. ‘ Yogi accused the opposition parties of wanting to see UP plagued by riots.

‘Conspiracy through poisonous website’

Earlier, on behalf of the government, it was said that the security agencies have exposed a big conspiracy to incite ethnic riots in the state under the cover of protests and tarnish the image of CM Yogi Adityanath. According to the government, the website was receiving funding from Islamic countries. Its connection to the Amnesty International Institute is also being investigated.

The public was being instigated from the site

Sources say that the security agencies found a website called http://justiceforhathrasvictim.carrd.co/. Information on how to escape and protest from the police was being given. At the same time there was an appeal that more and more people should join the protest. Instructions were also given in these how to avoid tear gas bullets and arrests when a riot broke out.

Yogi said on Hathras case – who does not like development, they want to spread ethnic riot

Fake news was getting viral on social media

In this entire case, the police has registered a case under various sections of IPC and IT Act on 3 October. It is being told that the site was inciting to organize protests and marches in other parts of the country including Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad. Thousands of people joined it in a few hours with fake IDs. After this, users started posting rumors and false news related to Hathras on social media. The website was shut down as soon as security agencies became active. But the mater agencies on it are safe. These include many photoshopped photos, fake news and edited visuals.

‘Money was received from Islamic countries’

Sources in the UP government say that this website was receiving huge amount of financial support from Islamic countries. Apart from this, its connection to Amnesty International Institute is also being investigated. It is also suspected that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) involved in the CAA protests have been involved in designing and operating this website.