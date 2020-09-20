Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh is going to give big relief to filmmakers till November. The state government is in the process of getting rid of the bhaga dowdodi of the office of the filmmakers to get permission to shoot films in the state. Significantly, after the battle of outer versus inner in Mumbai, the Yogi government has started making efforts to make filmmaking easier in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, famous filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is about to reach Lucknow to meet CM Yogi.According to the information, Bhandarkar will hold important discussions with the CM regarding the construction of Film City in the state. Let me tell you that taking permission for the shooting of a film in the state is not easy at all. Saif, a local line producer, says that getting permission for one shoot of a film is like running a marathon. For example, if you want to shoot in Malihabad, go to the tehsil first. Go to the police station for safety. If the location is official then reach the office of that department. Ever find out that the SDM sir is out, wait for hours. Therefore, a separate team has to be hired to allow shooting.

The government is preparing to rid the filmmakers of this part by November. According to the information, a single window portal will be created from shooting to subsidy. A tender has been issued for this. Filmmakers shooting in UP have long demanded that the formalities of its permission be simplified. Now the film brothers are busy putting it on.

UPDESCO has been given the responsibility to develop a single window portal for permission. For this, UPDESCO has also issued a tender for agency selection. Its bid will be opened on 23 September. The selected organization will have to develop the services within a month by developing the window. As such, this facility is expected to be started by November.

Police, administration, bodies will all be added

A single window will be added to every authority that needs permission for the shooting of the film, subsidy or facilities provided by the government. Film Bandhu officials, DMs of all districts, police administration and traffic officers will be added from the portal. Also, heads of urban bodies, archeology and other departments whose sites are used for shooting will also be associated with the portal.

A Dedicated Nodal Officer Portal will be connected by the District-wise Administration-Police, which will forward the applications in a time bound manner and issue NOC. The fee required for shooting permission can also be deposited online.

Filmmakers’ greens will also be solved online

There will also be an arrangement for registration of filmmakers on the portal. The application for subsidy will also be possible online from home. Through the portal, filmmakers will also be able to upload the complete details, synabs and scripts of the film. Currently, we have to run to submit a copy of it. The portal will have a separate dedicated slot for producers, directors, actors, scriptwriters.

For the subsidy, producers will be able to forward their application for subsidy by giving the necessary information such as how many days the film was shot in UP, how many are from outside UP, how many are from outside UP, how many are from the main actors UP If there is a complaint or problem of any kind, then the Grevasam Redressal System will also be developed for this.



Monitoring will be done from CM office

The government is busy simplifying all the processes under ‘Ease of Doing Business’. The 20-point reform agenda is also part of this in the film Bandhu. This portal will also be linked to Nivesh Mitra and CM Dashboard. In such a situation, it will be directly monitored from the CM office whether permission is being given within the prescribed limit or not. Accountability will also be fixed for this.

Yogi announces Film City, Kangana says thank you

At the same time, actress Kangana Ranaut has thanked CM for the announcement of CM Yogi Adityanath’s film City. She made two tweets on Saturday, in which she said she welcomed the announcement of CM Yogi Adityanath. He said that it is an illusion that the Hindi film industry is the largest film industry in India. The Telugu film industry has proved itself extremely good and ranks on the top positive. Now the films here are released in many languages. Even Hindi films are shot in Ramoji Film City Hyderabad.

Kangna also said that now we need an Indian film industry which has one industry but has many film cities. Kangana’s tweet came after CM’s statement in which he said that the country needs a good film city. Uttar Pradesh is ready to take this responsibility. We will create a great film city. The area of ​​Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway is better for Film City. This will provide a better option to the filmmakers and it will also be a very useful endeavor in terms of employment generation. An action plan will soon be prepared with land options in this direction.



Other people also came in support

This announcement of CM has also been welcomed by other actors. Bhojpuri actor and singer Manoj Tiwari said that this announcement is nothing less than a boon for the people of UP. Not only will the film industry benefit from being a big film city in the Hindi belt, but the people of UP will also benefit from it. Every kind of people will get benefit from it. All the talent will get work and for this they will not have to flee.

The standup comedian said that it was a great pleasure for UP. It is like a dream come true. This will provide work to about one lakh people. The talents here will get work here. Bhajan singer Anoop Jalota said that congratulations to CM Yogi Adityanath that he has decided to make Film City. The film industry is shining brightly because of all the people of UP. In such a situation, this decision is very happy.