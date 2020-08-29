Highlights: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tough stance on the growing cases of ‘love jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a tough stance on the growing cases of ‘love jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi has directed to take strict action by preparing an action plan to prevent such incidents. The Yogi government has asked the police and home department officials to take immediate action on behalf of the police wherever they come to know about the cases of girls being tricked into marrying and then torturing them.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that an action plan should be prepared to prevent such incidents. So that strict legal action can be taken against the accused. Recently there were five cases of Love Jihad in Kanpur. Protests were also held there. The video of a Kanpur-based victim also went viral on social media. At the same time, two girls were also killed in Lakhimpur and Meerut. Both these cases were also seen to be linked with Love Jihad. In addition to this murder in Meerut, there were five cases which were related to Love Jihad.

CM gave instructions for strict action

Keeping in mind the security of women and keeping the communal atmosphere from deteriorating, the CM has directed to take strict action in such cases. So that women are not oppressed under the guise of religion. Police and Home Department officials have been told that the police should take prompt action wherever they come to know about the cases of girls being tricked into marrying and then harassing them.

Government’s eye on new laws

CM Yogi’s media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar said that cases of love jihad are increasing from different parts of the state. Thus, the Chief Minister directed the senior officials of the Home Department to prepare a plan to prevent such incidents. Officials have been asked to formulate a strategy and see if a new law is required.

Law needs to be implemented properly: Awasthi

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that it is a social issue. All cases have to be taken seriously to prevent this. There is a need to take action against the accused and we have to be strict. Awasthi said that cases related to Love Jihad are possible to be heard in fast-track courts, as many of these cases are pending in courts. Said that the accused in this case should not be granted bail. Asked whether the new law will be brought, Awasthi said that since the existing law will be sufficient, it needs to be implemented properly.