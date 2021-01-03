Highlights: CM Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 573 crore projects

Said that those who call Ram imaginary now say that Ram is everyone

Yogi said that the law and order of UP was well maintained

Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached his home district on Sunday. Here he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated many schemes. During this, CM Yogi also attacked the opposition. The CM said that the previous governments wanted to keep all the issues unresolved. People who used to say that Rama is a fantasy, those who used to shoot at the devotees and say that Rama does not exist, they are now saying that Rama belongs to everyone.

Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth about ₹ 573 crore in Gorakhpur Mahanagar, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Rural and Chauri-Chaura assembly constituencies. He said that the benefits of these schemes will be fully availed by Purvanchal.

‘Used to shoot at the devotees’

Yogi said that earlier governments were about to hang out. They used to say that Ram is imaginary. Now they say that Rama belongs to everyone. This is Parivartan, who used to shoot at the devotees, questioning the existence of Rama. He says that Rama belongs to everyone. Used to oppose car service. Today, we say that Rama belongs to all of us. May this wisdom of Ram always remain.



‘Chauri-Chaura historical event’

CM Yogi said that in this program, we have also inaugurated the revival program of the martyr memorial of Chauri-Chaura. Recall that when the historic incident of Chauri-Chaura took place in February 1922, this incident gave a new direction to the freedom movement of the country.



‘The only state in the world where two vaccines are being launched simultaneously’

UP CM said, ‘Today, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, India is the first country which has COVID19 Has launched two vaccines simultaneously. Today India has proved to the world, one vaccine has arrived in the world and India is launching two vaccines simultaneously. ‘

‘Eastern UP was lagging behind’

Yogi said that this process of development will serve to give a new direction in the life of our coming generation with a new zeal, enthusiasm. With this in view, I feel happy while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of these projects. This development will change the lives of all of us and will create employment. The development work which the eastern Uttar Pradesh had lagged behind in the country in other respects, will again make it stand for a healthy competition within the country.