After 2 million farmers of UP, PM Samman Nidhi, advance pension to 87 lakh eligible people, now the state government will also help street vendors. The state government will distribute a loan of Rs 50 crore to the most affected street vendors in the lockdown caused by Corona. 5 lakh street vendors will get the benefit of this scheme.According to sources, this week CM Yogi Adityanath will launch the scheme. Under the scheme, every street vendor will be given a loan of Rs 10,000. The scheme was announced by the Prime Minister, which was named PM Swanidhi Scheme.

Will be able to do business again

A large section of street vendors were affected by the lockdown. Their business was completely destroyed due to the closure of the market. Now the state government will help these vendors to restart their business by distributing loans.

Who will get the benefit of this scheme

This loan will be given to those who run shops on the roadside cart or hawker-track. This loan fruit-vegetable, laundry, saloon and paan shops are also included in this category. A businessman of this type can take this loan. This scheme will benefit 5 million street vendors across the country.

There will be a year to return

The amount can be returned in installment within 1 year of the street vendors. It will be given with very easy terms. There will be no need for any guarantee. This will be an unsecured loan. This loan will be transferred by the government to their account as an annual interest subsidy of 7 percent to the street vendors who repay it on time. There is no provision for penalty under this scheme.

80 million people were given free ration

The state government gave free ration to 80 crore people affected during the lockdown. Apart from this, Ration Card Portability Scheme has been implemented to provide relief to poor families, so that the family can get ration at any place in the state.

Special features of this scheme

-Mobile app and web portal based application process

– There will be no need of any kind of guarantee for the people.

– Initial loan up to Rs 10,000 for one year

-7 interest subsidy on repayment of loan on or before time

Subsidy will be paid on a half-yearly basis to eligible creditors

– Eligibility of more loans in case of timely and early repayment of first loan

– Monthly cashback facility on receipt or payment of digital transaction