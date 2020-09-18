Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials of Home and Police Department to chalk out an action plan to stop the incidents of love jihad in the state. He said that strict action should be taken against attempts to get people to convert by concealing or enticing or blackmailing them. Harassment of women or incidents of violence with them will not be tolerated. For this, strict legislation will have to be made.

In a meeting with the officers on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi expressed his displeasure over the incidents of female harassment that have surfaced in recent times. During this time, the incidents of deception of girls in Premjal in Meerut, Kanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri were also reviewed. In this, girls were also killed in Lakhimpur Kheri and Meerut.

Chief Minister Yogi said that a comprehensive action plan should be chalked out to prevent such incidents. Taking such information seriously, strict action should be taken against the culprits.

Love Jihad: Girls who change their religion and get married will be investigated afresh

Let me tell you that last year, the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission submitted a report to Adityanath, suggesting a new law to check forcible religious conversions. Law Commission Secretary Sapna Tripathi had said, “The report was submitted with a draft law, Uttar Pradesh Independence Bill, 2019.”

The report states that the Commission is of the view that the existing legal provisions are not sufficient to investigate religious conversion and a new law is needed on this serious matter like some other states.

The 268-page report included newspaper clippings about forced conversions, the International Covenant on the Right to Religion, neighboring countries and anti-conversion laws in India.

It states that states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand had enacted special laws to ban conversion by force, fraud, marriage or purchase.