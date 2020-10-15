Highlights: Yogi government prepares for rejuvenation of Sanskrit schools

CM Yogi gave orders to recruit teachers on honorarium

Till the recruitment of regular teachers, honorable teachers will change the appearance of the school

Sanskrit schools will have computer labs, hostel-mess arrangements

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated efforts for the upliftment of Devbhasha Sanskrit. The state government has ordered the deployment of a large number of Sanskrit teachers on honorarium. Till the deployment of regular teachers, changes will be made in the work culture of Sanskrit schools by deploying teachers on honorarium.

CM Yogi has given orders to connect Sanskrit schools with science and technology on Thursday. Food and hostel arrangements have also been ordered for students studying in Sanskrit schools. CM said that for the spread of Sanskrit, it is necessary to be associated with modernity.



CM Yogi said, Sanskrit is the easiest language of computer

The Chief Minister said that the syllabus of Sanskrit schools should be such that while making education quality, the future of students can also be better. He said that the world is believing that Sanskrit can be the most accessible language of computer, so it is necessary to teach science, computer and mathematics along with traditional reading in Sanskrit schools. He said that through this, Sanskrit will be able to reconcile with modernity and archaic.



(With agency inputs)