The state government is considering bringing an ordinance to effectively curb the incidents of love jihad in the north. For this, special laws made for the purpose of prohibiting conversions are being studied in some states of the country.

In a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently directed the officials to formulate an effective strategy to prevent the incidents of Love Jihad. He had said that this work is being done in an organized manner, so ordinance can also be brought for this if necessary. Following his instruction, he was activated from Home Department to Justice Department. Existing laws regarding action in the case of Jaw Jihad are being reviewed.

Love Jihad: Girls who change their religion and get married will be investigated afresh

In recent times, it has been seen in many cases that the conversion of women in the name of love and marriage has been done and they have even been killed, crossing the limits of cruelty. Taking such incidents seriously, the Chief Minister directed for strict action. Recently, a special investigation team was formed by the police on similar incidents in Kanpur.

The Law Commission had earlier suggested

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission submitted a report to the Chief Minister last year, suggesting a new law to prevent incidents of forced conversions. The report said that the existing legal provisions are not sufficient to investigate conversions and a new law is needed on this serious issue like some other states. The Commission had also submitted a draft Bill along with its report. In the report, the commission also mentioned anti-conversion laws made in neighboring countries such as Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Apart from this, the Commission also highlighted special legislation made in states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to ban conversion by force, fraud, marriage or purchase. Was.