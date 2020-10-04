Highlights: UP government has made a sensational claim about the protests against Hathras gang rape murder

The UP government has made a sensational claim about the protests against Hathras gang rape murder. Sources in the government say that security agencies have uncovered a major conspiracy to incite ethnic riots in the state under the guise of protests and tarnish the image of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Sources say that the security agencies found a website called http://justiceforhathrasvictim.carrd.co/. Information on how to escape and protest from the police was being given. At the same time there was an appeal that more and more people should join the protest. Instructions were also given in these how to avoid tear gas bullets and arrests when a riot broke out.



‘Protests were being instigated across the country’

In this entire case, the police has registered a case under various sections of IPC and IT Act on 3 October. It is being told that the site was inciting to organize protests and marches in other parts of the country including Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad. Thousands of people joined it in a few hours with fake IDs. After this, users started posting rumors and false news related to Hathras on social media. The website was shut down as soon as security agencies became active. But the mater agencies on it are safe. These include many photoshopped photos, fake news and edited visuals.

Tension is deepening in Hathras, seals all the way to the victim’s village, hundreds of policemen deployed

‘Money was received from Islamic countries’

Sources in the UP government say that this website was receiving huge amount of financial support from Islamic countries. Apart from this, its connection to Amnesty International Institute is also being investigated. It is also suspected that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) involved in the CAA protests have been involved in designing and operating this website.