Uttar Pradesh: Hathras DM Praveen Kumar is under questions, he is facing various types of allegations. The victim’s family accused him of threatening her. The girl was cremated without asking the family. After the initial investigation of the SIT, many police officers including SP Vikrant Veer of the district were suspended. But no action has been taken on DM.

While demonstrations are being held against them from across the country. The girl’s family accused Praveen Kumar of being held hostage. It came to light that the ‘Upvale’ is saving the DM. It was also said that the media was kept away from the family’s village at his instance. It was only he who gave this information above that the law system can be spoiled by the arrival of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Later, the UP government also allowed both to meet the family.

Now news is coming from Lucknow that the transfer of Hathras DM Praveen Kumar can be done. After the death of the girl, the Yogi government had formed a SIT to investigate all aspects. State Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup was made the head of the SIT. After his initial investigation, SP Vikrant Veer of the district was suspended.

After which some of the IPS officers of UP were angry. He said that the mistake that led to action on the SP, then why not the DM? The SP and DM made decisions together. State DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi also visited Hathras. Had met the girl’s family members. The report was given on the basis of conversation with them. After the same report, CM Yogi Adityanath took action.

New information is coming from the SIT. It is being said that the idea is on to remove DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar. He is a 2012 batch IAS officer who hails from Rajasthan. He is DM of here for almost 17 months. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has again demanded action on them. BSP supremo Mayawati has also called her anti-Dalit.

Hathras DM is targeted by many opposition leaders. Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has also condemned his role without naming the DM. He said that he is saddened by the behavior of Dalit’s daughter and her family. The biggest charge on the DM of Hathras is to conduct the last rites of the girl without family.

UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has also said that this decision was done at the local level. According to the information received so far, only the transfer of Praveen Kumar, DM of Hathras will be done.

