Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Bihar assembly elections on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Chief Minister will address election meetings in three constituencies on Tuesday and three on Wednesday. The relevant official sources said on Monday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will leave for Patna in Bihar from the Lucknow airport on Tuesday morning.

From Patna, he will go to the public meeting in favor of the JD (U) -BJP alliance candidate in Ramgarh assembly constituency of Kaimur district. He informed that the second public meeting of the Chief Minister will start in the afternoon in Arwal Assembly constituency of Arwal district while the third public meeting will be held in Karakat Assembly constituency of Rohtas district. The Chief Minister will return to Lucknow by half past five in the evening.

Sources said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also go to Patna on Wednesday morning from where he will go by helicopter to address different public meetings and return to Lucknow by evening. According to the program, Chief Minister will reach Patna on Wednesday from where he will go to Jamui. He informed that the Chief Minister will address the public meeting in favor of the candidate of BJP-JD (U) alliance of Jamui assembly constituency at Jamui High School in Jamui district at 11 pm.

After Jamui, he will address a public meeting in the Tarari assembly constituency of Bhojpur district at 1 pm. His third public meeting will begin in Paligad assembly constituency of Patna district from 2.30 pm. After this, he will return to Lucknow in the evening. Sources said that in the future, public meetings of the Chief Minister are proposed in Bihar.

