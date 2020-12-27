Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed to speed up the pace of development works in Ayodhya. He said that keeping in mind the importance of birthplace of Lord Rama, the Central and State Government is committed to make him dignified according to his ancient glory. The Chief Minister was watching the presentation of integrated tourism development related works of Ayodhya Dham at Lok Bhawan here on Saturday.

On this occasion, he said that the city of Ayodhya should be developed in such a way that the people who reach there can get the level facilities. He said that the pace of development works should be speeded up in Ayodhya and the roads should be widened to facilitate traffic.

Read, UP alert about Corona’s new strain, investigation to trace people from UK-France

CM Yogi said that an effective and uninterrupted network of roads should be prepared for the convenience of visitors reaching Ayodhya from different directions and ensure good arrangements of public facilities like drinking water, toilets on both sides of the roads. He said that for the convenience of visitors coming from their vehicles, ‘multi level’ parking should be constructed at various places.

The Chief Minister said that the system of trained guides should be ensured for the tourists to visit Ayodhya Dham and rapid development of Bharat Kund, Surya Kund and Nandi village should be done. He instructed that all the work related to the Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg should be done at a rapid pace so that the devotees do not have any problem in the circumambulation.

Yogi said that all the tourism related works should also be completed within the stipulated time in Shri Makhauda Dham, Basti. The Chief Minister directed the officials to develop Ayodhya as a ‘Solar City’.