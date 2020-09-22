Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood film industry has been embroiled in all sorts of controversies. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the creation of the most beautiful and high-tech film city in the state. The film City is likely to be made in Noida, Greater Noida. This decision of Yogi Adityanath is delighted by all the artists of the state who have been providing their services to the film industry for decades despite facing the odds. However, there are some actors and directors who want the film City to be made in Lucknow.

Employment opportunities will arise

Directors shooting for films in Uttar Pradesh and actors from the state believe that there is a lot of potential in Uttar Pradesh Film City. Its construction in Lucknow will not only create many employment opportunities for local artists, but will not distract the talented artists.

Making in Lucknow will benefit

Speaking to IANS, Sanjeev, who produced the film ‘Anwar’, said, ‘The suggestion of making a film city in UP is very good but it is an advantage to make it in Lucknow itself. Noida does not mean UP. There is no difference in Haryana, Gurgaon, Punjab. The culture and food of Lucknow is different and there are theater institutes here. In such a situation, Film City will be very effective here.

Lucknowi chicken and food will get a boost

Sanjeev further said, ‘There are many film cities in the country but there are only two – one is Mumbai and the other is Ramoji Rao Film City. There will be a lot of benefit of becoming a film city in Lucknow. It will be easy to move around here such as Ballia, Gorakhpur, Bareilly. At the same time, actor Anil Rastogi said, ‘Making of Film City in UP is an auspicious sign. Many artists will get employment here, but if the film industry is made in Lucknow, then it will be more beneficial. This will boost Lucknowi chicken and food.

There are good theaters in Lucknow

Rastogi further said, ‘There is a Bharatendu drama academy and a lot of theater in Lucknow. There are very good auditoriums here. It would be great if a film city was built in Lucknow. There are good shooting locations around Lucknow like Banaras, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Azamgarh, Mirzapur. People from outside also come here for shooting.

Noida’s Film City will benefit people of Delhi and Haryana

Jia Khan, who has acted in ‘Artical 15’, says, ‘If the film is made in City Noida, then people of Delhi and Haryana will benefit from it. Where will the people of Azamgarh, Basti, Gorakhpur, Lucknow be able to find a place. Things grow according to profit, so it will be more beneficial for the industry to be settled in Lucknow. Alajkaq, who plays Sushant Singh’s friend in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, says, “Currently the era of regional films has increased. All the people and actors associated with film production are also from Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, the making of Film City is definitely a better decision, which will provide employment opportunities to all the people.