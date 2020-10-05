After the announcement of the by-election, the politics of Haryana is hot. An altercation has also started between Olympic medalist and BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, a former BJP candidate from Baroda light, performed a public rally in his village Bheswal Kalan on Monday. It is also seen as Yogeshwar’s claim for the by-election.

During the public meeting, he took on Bhupendra Singh Hooda. Yogeshwar responded to Hooda’s attack last week in which he questioned Yogeshwar Dutt’s entry into politics. Actually Hooda had said that Yogeshwar Dutt did a good job by winning medals in the Olympics, then we made him DSP. He did it in his honor as a player. Sports work of players is not politics.



Yogeshwar said, some things can only happen in politics

While answering this, Yogeshwar Dutt asked that if politics is wrong then why his family (of Bhupendra Singh Hooda) has been in politics for three generations? Yogeshwar Dutt said that Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda has also quit politics and joined politics. Yogeshwar said that some things can happen only after getting into politics. Improvement of sports and education, solution of electricity-water problem and the fight for the rights of farmers can be fought only after entering politics.