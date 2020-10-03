The protest at the India Gate of Delhi over the rape of a Dalit girl in Hathras took place at Jantar Mantar where civil society and many politicians staged a strong protest against the incident of Hathras. Actually, the protest was going to be held at India Gate earlier, but on Thursday the Delhi Police was told that Section 144 is applicable around India Gate. No meetings are allowed here. So the people who came to protest on the Hathras case gathered at Jantar Mantar from 5 pm and pleaded for justice for ‘Gudiya’ in a single voice with loud slogans.

Leaders of several political parties, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reached the demonstration at Jantar-Mantar. CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja addressed the people. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jignesh Mevani and actress Swara Bhaskar also attended.

Swaraj India Party president and activist Yogendra Yadav also participated in the demonstration and during a conversation with ABP News said that crime is being committed on a daily basis in Uttar Pradesh. The new knot is starting to form on a knot. The girl is gangraped and burnt against the Hindu recital of the corpse, the mother is unable to see her daughter’s face till the end, the father is told a false statement, DM threatens to sit at home, brother has to say We are being bullied, media is banned. What the hell is going on?

Yadav says that it would not have happened if this girl were not a Dalit. There may be gang rape or murder, but whatever is happening after that can only happen with Dalit, therefore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign taking moral responsibility.

At around five o’clock at Jantar Mantar, a huge crowd of protesters gathered and the guidelines of social distance related to coronavirus were wired. Yogendra Yadav says that people have forgotten the coronavirus epidemic. Forgetting the crisis, everyone has come in a rage because the mind is sad and distracted. To avoid this anger, BJP wants to stop gathering crowds by citing the corona virus, but the BJP should keep in mind that BJP people can also be corona, only the opposition is not afraid of it.

