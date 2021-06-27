Eco the right asanas to train the buttocks: Purvottanasana – (Upward bench), Utkata Konasana (The Goddess), Virabhadrasana III (Warrior III)

The practice of yoga is not only a static discipline based on breath control and meditation, but it includes numerous dynamic variations, which stimulate the body in an intense way. You can create sequences that work on the buttocks and thighs, to strengthen the legs, the rear muscle bands, the hamstrings, the quadriceps up to positions that activate the buttocks more and work on their toning.

Targeted positions that also work on the stability of the pelvis, on the opening of the hips, on the control of the abdominal belt and back, on the balance keeping. Working on these asanas is important, because in addition to strengthen our core and toning the whole body helps us to perform more advanced positions.

Here are 3 to tone the buttocks:

Purvottanasana – The Position of the Upward Bench

Sit on the ground with your legs stretched out in front of you.

Move your hands back, resting them about 10 centimeters away from your back, with your palms on the ground and your fingertips pointing forward.

Exhaling and pressing on the ground with your palms and soles of your feet, lift your pelvis off the ground, trying to keep your chest and thighs parallel to the ground and arms and calves perpendicular to the ground.

Without lowering your pelvis, stretch your legs one at a time.

Without squeezing the back of the neck, slowly lower your head back.

Hold the position for 10 breaths and repeat it 3 times.

Utkata Konasana – The Goddess

Start from the position of Tadasana, of the Mountain (standing potion) and spread your legs one step, turn your toes outwards.

Lower your pelvis until it is level with your knees.

Keep the knees in line above the ankles to form a right angle.

Keep your torso erect and your abs active to keep your back in line, straight.

Raise your arms by bringing your elbows to shoulder height (or bring your hands in prayer in front of your chest).

Stay in this position for a couple of breaths and push the tailbone towards the floor trying to stretch your back keeping it straight.

Hold the position for 10 breaths and repeat it 3 times.

Virabhadrasana III – Warrior III

From the position of Tadasana, of the Mountain (standing potion)

bring your right foot back, about a meter from the left:

focus on your body weight and shift it to your left leg.

Extend your right leg and move your torso forward, bringing the leg parallel to the floor.

Stretch your arms forward, in line with the leg brought back, with your palms facing each other.

To avoid straining your shoulder joints, also remember to keep your arms parallel to each other.

Breathing deeply, try to hold the position.

Hold the position for 5 breaths and repeat it 3 times and then repeat everything on the other side.

Train gradually: start with the variations and then do the full poses.

Maintain alignments.

Do warm-up exercises before practicing.

Listen to what is happening in your body.

Try and the results will not be long in coming!

