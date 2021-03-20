Ghadir, a 19-year-old Syrian girl, has lived with her family in the Shatila refugee camp for three years. It was in Beirut that they arrived fleeing the war in Syria and where they were received. But life in this place is difficult and only in the practice of this discipline did the student find a form of peace and a window to help others. Among them, many Palestinians who, like her, escaped the violence of their lands.

The Shatila refugee camp in Beirut was initially created for the Palestinians. But in recent years, due to the outbreak of war in Syria, this place has also received hundreds of Syrians.

Before 2011, this site was known for a tragedy: the massacre of hundreds of Palestinians in 1982 by Lebanese Christian militias.

Amid the narrow streets and poverty, Ghadir, a 19-year-old Syrian woman, who arrived with her family just three years ago fleeing the conflict in her country, does not feel entirely safe here. “This place scares me, I don’t feel safe, I told my mother to return to Syria even if it was at war,” she says.

To cope with the situation in this overcrowded area, Ghadir resumed his studies and found in the practice of yoga an opportunity to find serenity in the midst of chaos from which he rescues others. Through the British NGO Alsama, she is studying to be an instructor and is already giving some workshops for other refugee adolescents.

“There is a lot of noise here, there is never calm or rest, you go to sleep tired and wake up tired; that’s life in this field, that’s why I decided to practice yoga,” he says.

Despite the difficulties in which she lives, the young woman dreams of traveling to India to deepen her learning of yoga and eventually return to her homeland.