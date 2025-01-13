A new year begins, and with it, new purposeslike going to the gym or playing a new sport. However, it often happens that we don’t know where to start: swimming, boxing, running, cycling… the list is endless. Some practices that are successful among women are yoga or pilates, for their great advantagesboth physically and internally. If you are hesitating between choosing one discipline or another, you must first know their differences and what aspects you work with each of them.

Yoga and pilates are very beneficial practices for our body. We know that with the passage of time After 50, women experience different changes. Some symptoms include loss of muscle mass, weakening of bones, or stress. Therefore, physical exercise is highly recommended. Specifically, experts usually recommend disciplines such as yoga or Pilates because they help reduce the impact of menopauseor the effects experienced in the pregnancy and even in the menstruation.

What is the difference between pilates and yoga?



To differentiate between yoga and pilates we first have to define each of them a little. Furthermore, it is not all differences, we also find similarities. Keep reading to discover them.

First of all, Both disciplines are very beneficial for health.In fact, they can be combined much better. This is what Aldana Hilén, pilates instructor in Movconscious.

What is certain is that each person is unique, just like these disciplines. As he explains, it depends a lot on the situation what each one is going through at that moment. The first thing is to know what you are looking for, or if you are recovering from an injury. One piece of advice that Aldana gives is “to try and see which one you feel most comfortable with.”

As for the differences between the two we could point out 3 main. Pilates was created by Joseph Pilates in the 20th century, as a “physical conditioning.” On the contrary, yoga was created in India more than 5,000 years ago, to “improve physical, emotional and spiritual health,” he adds.

breathing It is another important part when practicing both disciplines. In Pilates, the vast majority of exercises are performed inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the mouth. And in yoga, generally, although it can vary, the exercises are performed by inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the nose.

As for the elements or accessories that are used during a class (balls, machines…), in Pilates they are used to generate greater difficulty in the basic exercises. In yoga they are used to make it easier to perform postures or asanas.

For her part, pilates instructor Fabiana Oneto has shared other differences on social networks that can guide you in your decision. Yoga focuses on mental and spiritual well-being, by using breathing for relaxation.

In this sense, yoga is good for emotional rehabilitation for the treatment of mental conditions. Pilates focuses on the physical state and well-beingusing breath as energy. Therefore, it is ideal for physical rehabilitation in the treatment and prevention of injuries.





What benefits does pilates have on the body?



A study demonstrated the positive impact of Pilates on breast cancer patients. Pexels

Now that you know a little more about the focus of each discipline, it is important to know what benefits you can obtain by carrying it out. Mariana Ontañón, a specialist in women’s health, has published a video in which she demonstrates the benefits of Pilates with scientific studies.

In this scenario, he points out that practicing this discipline 3 times a week can reduce the menstrual cramps and help regulate menstrual cycles in women with polycystic ovary.

Pilates has benefits at any age. In a study mentioned by the expert, 60-year-old people who performed this exercise were studied. Finally, an improvement was observed in their physical condition and even their cognitive function.

This discipline also has an impact on the breast cancera disease very present in many women. An investigation revealed that those patients who performed ‘mat’ pilates noticed an improvement in their quality of life.





What happens if I do yoga every day?



The advantages of practicing yoga. Pexels

The benefits of doing yoga are also many, although they generally differ from those of Pilates. From the center @poder_renacera therapeutic yoga specialist, mention some of them.

In this way they declare that practicing yoga helps balance both the body and the mind. Through its various postures and breathing techniques, yoga “strengthens and tones the bodyimproving flexibility and posture.”

Additionally, it reduces the stress and anxietypromoting greater mental clarity and emotional well-being. This is especially important after age 50, when decreased estrogen can cause stress or anxiety.

But it not only impacts menopause, but also has a great role in menstruation, since “they can relieve menstruation symptoms.” premenstrual syndrome and menopause, facilitating a more regular and less painful menstrual cycle,” they conclude.

