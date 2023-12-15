According to a pilot study published in the open access journal, practicing yoga nidra, a kind of mindfulness training, could improve sleepcognition, learning and memory, even in beginners.

The research was conducted by Karuna Datta of the Armed Forces Medical College in India and colleagues. After a two-week intervention with a group of novice practitioners, researchers found that the percentage of delta waves in deep sleep increased and that all cognitive abilities tested improved.

The results of the study were published in PLOS ONE.

Yoga Nidra: here are the benefits

Unlike more active forms of yoga, which focus on physical postures, breathing and muscle control, yoga nidra guides people into a state of conscious relaxation while lying down. While it has been reported to improve sleep and cognition, those reports were based more on subjective measures than objective data.

The new study used objective polysomnographic measures of sleep and a battery of cognitive tests. The measurements were taken before and after two weeks of yoga nidra practice, carried out during the day using a 20-minute audio recording.

Among other things, polysomnography measures brain activity to determine how long each sleep stage lasts and how often it occurs. After two weeks of yoga nidra, researchers observed that participants showed a significant increase in sleep efficiency and the percentage of delta waves in deep sleep.

They also observed faster responses in all cognitive tests without loss of accuracy, and faster and more accurate responses in tasks including tests of working memory, abstraction, fear and anger recognition, and spatial learning and memory tasks. The findings support previous studies linking delta wave sleep to better sleep quality, as well as improved attention and memory.

The authors believe their study provides objective evidence that yoga nidra is an effective means of improving sleep quality and cognitive performance. Yoga Nidra is a low-cost and highly accessible activity that many people could therefore benefit from.

The authors add: “The practice of Yoga Nidra improves sleep and speeds up brain processing.” Accuracy also increased, especially in tasks related to learning and memory.”