Nonconformity, permanent dissatisfaction, the feeling of emptiness, the search for a vital purpose, among others, are some of the reasons why many teenagers feel the need to redirect their lives or look for some means to help them face their most existential dilemmas. Today, there are countless tools integrated into the so-called “market of consciousness”, practices that range from mindfulness to yoga, through personal development through programs, coachingretreats or conferences aimed at supporting this inner search or which simply contribute to improving people’s physical and mental well-being.

However, yoga, a discipline originating in India, is emerging as one of the most popular practices for this, or at least that is what the figures suggest. In India alone, Spainand according to data from the portal Statista Consumer Insights, Up to 16% of women and 4% of men already practice it occasionally, and a recent report on this sector published by the Allied Market Research in 2022 about him European Market The report states that the sector is constantly growing. According to the report, one of the reasons is that today there seems to be a high level of psychosocial stress, almost chronic, which is why the longed-for search for well-being from all points of view becomes essential for people, who consider it a priority over anything else. “Yoga is a highly therapeutic complementary practice that significantly reduces the symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety,” explains Dr. Tamara Goldsbypsychologist and clinical researcher at the University of San Diego.

As for the youngest, the figures are not far behind. Another investigation published in May 2023 in the National Library of Medicine (NIH) and conducted by mental health experts called The impact of yoga on relaxation and stress levels in young peopleconcludes that this practice makes young people more aware of their need to relax, in addition to the positive impact on their mental health, especially in stress management, healthy sleeping habits and general well-being. “The adolescent is a person in a vital stage of transition and change at various levels: body, thought, values, needs, group and identity. With intense emotionality and little life experience, the young person seeks references and groups in which to find themselves, and yoga can offer them a first channel for that first encounter,” he maintains. Andres Gasparpsychologist, yoga teacher and instructor mindfulness for children.

Yoga class vs. yoga therapy

When some people think about attending a yoga class, they may find it a way of escape or even a form of therapy. Gaspar says that in his therapies as a psychologist, when he considers it opportune and appropriate for the person, he adds yogic breathing techniques. “In cases of stress, anxiety, low self-esteem and psychosomatic illnesses, it can be very convenient,” he explains. However, this expert clarifies that a yoga class is not the same as yoga therapy. “In a yoga class, the teacher gradually introduces a group to the discipline, going deeper and deeper, but in yoga therapy, the therapist introduces specific exercises—breathing, meditation, observation and recording—for the person and their circumstances,” he adds.

For his part, the yoga teacher Gabriel Pena He says that there can be no difference between a yoga teacher and a yoga therapy. “Every teacher has the mission of awakening the yoga that we all already have inside, because it is the most comprehensive discipline that can exist because it takes you to the center of your own essence,” he says. Pena is the Founder of The Yoga Gallery Menorca, a movement that aims to convey the original message of this practice through contemporary language; a space for all audiences, but to generally ensure good mental and emotional health for young people between 15 and 19 years old.

For Pena, it is important to organize spaces that lead to the creation of habits in the practice of yoga, something fundamental to achieve benefits. “The postures that are performed, accompanied by breathing techniques, together with meditations, are crucial. I think that yoga is a very necessary tool right now for a young public, far from aesthetics and posturing, who is focused on the more physical part and who seek and want to find their own inner refuge in a world in full transformation. “Probably, now we are facing the greatest changes that humanity has experienced so far, with the major challenge that this represents on a mental and emotional level. Therefore, in addition to young people, our mission is for adults to recognize their own inner child and their conscious innocence, which I think means giving a great push towards a better world,” continues the expert.

On the other hand, a recent study published in March 2024 in the scientific journal Acta Psychologica on the mental and emotional benefits of this practice called Influence of yogic breathing on increasing social connection among adults concludes how the yogic breathing, Meditation and breathing practices, in general, reduce stress and increase social connections. “Today, there is an obsession with aesthetics and this means that the message of yoga does not get through, or it gets through in a distorted way. This discipline is not a tool whose purpose is to make one feel good, like when you go for a massage, but rather it is a tool whose purpose is to awaken, first of all, self-love. In addition, the goal is also to learn to love oneself in order to be able to give love and be open to receiving it,” explains this expert.

Ultimately, for Gaspar, a young person who starts practicing Yoga on a daily basis can begin to experience its benefits: “He begins to feel calm, inner connection, observation without judgment and learns to understand how the mind works.”

