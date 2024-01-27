Living healthier is a lofty goal. But also pretty hard. In any case, we have a lot of good resolutions: more exercise, Dry January and no cigarettes. Time to visit the app store.

DThe registration for the gym has been completed. The last cigarette has been smoked and the last bottle of wine has been emptied. At the start of the new year, motivation is high, conscience is clear, now everything will be different. Three weeks later, motivation and resolutions are lying lazily on the sofa with us. Because we don't want to give up yet, we reach for our smartphone. The Appstore promises help to get things going. We choose three apps that are often recommended online.

Julia Fietz Editor in the “Technology and Engine” department.

Because the way to exercise in the evening is usually too long to get up, Daily Yoga is the choice. In addition to yoga, the free app also offers Pilates exercises and meditations. When you open it for the first time, you are redirected to a questionnaire in which you have to specify your motivation and level of training, repeatedly interrupted by self-promotion. The result is a personalized training plan for the first four weeks. The main thing that comes out are euro symbols.