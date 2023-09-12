In televised remarks at an international security conference hosted by Reichman University, Gallant showed aerial photos of what he said was an airport built by Iran with the aim of achieving “terrorist goals” against Israel.

Gallant did not provide further details, but added that the site could accommodate medium-sized aircraft. The place mentioned by Gallant is located near the village of Barkat Jabour and the Lebanese city of Jezzine, which are about 20 kilometers north of the town of Metula on the border with Israel.

A non-Israeli source familiar with the site said that it could accommodate large drones, some of which are armed, similar to those produced by Iran.

The source added that the drones that may be launched from this location could be used for internal and external operational activities, but he stated that the nature and direction of the runway indicate that it will most likely be used internally.

The source indicated that Hezbollah is making significant investments in the field of drone technology.

Jordanian border

Galant said that there is an Iranian effort to create another dangerous front on Israel’s borders with Jordan, which has a peace treaty with Israel, “through militias operating and stationed in Iraq.”

He did not clarify the scope of the front or go into detail about how this was achieved.