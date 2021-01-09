He stole the show! The copycat ‘Ricardo Montaner’ He left everyone speechless when he performed the song “So in love”.

Hugo Apaza, who plays the Venezuelan singer in the competition, was challenged by the duo ‘Pimpinela’ who arrived determined to occupy the seat of the consecrated.

However, ‘Montaner’ despite his nerves, managed to take over the stage and impacted the Yo soy jury with a tremendous presentation where he secured his place in the competition.

Maricarmen Marín had words of praise for the participant and stressed the progress he has been showing and the quality of his voice.

“Montaner, the best you have, what a good instrument your vocal instrument is, how well you play with your nuances. Very good ”, said the popular ‘Little Princess’.

Likewise, Mauri Stern also praised the imitation of Hugo Apaza and asked him to never forget that he is a great singer.

“I see you enjoy more, I see you more of an artist. In one part you improvised something that speaks of your great ability to be a singer. Don’t forget what a great singer you are. You have competition, but you can with them“Mauri Stern assured.

For his part, Tony Succar assured that he managed to move him with his voice and his interpretation.

“’Montaner’, if you want to retire with that talent it would really be a sin. You keep moving forward with your career. For me you made the best presentation of all these days. A round of applause for you, “said the music producer, who asked him to continue in the contest, since minutes before the impersonator had revealed that he considered leaving the competition due to his nervousness.

I am, latest news:

