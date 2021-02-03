Hugo Apaza, impersonator of Ricardo Montaner in I am, great battles, he did not have one of his best presentation in the recent edition of the program.

This was made clear by the jury made up of Mauri Stern, Tony Succar, Maricarmen Marín and Katia Palma this February 2.

The artist faced ‘Beto Cuevas’ for the consecrated position. The characterizer of the Venezuelan interpreted “It will be”, while that of the Chilean intoned “Day zero”.

After the show, the qualifiers did not have the best comments for both talents.

“There are several things here as well. Very nervous, shaky, fearful. (…) You did not get to the note, you improvised and I realized ”, said Katia Palma about the performance of Hugo Apaza.

“’It will be’ is a great song, but what is happening to you is that you are confident, you are losing focus, but you are rushed in time. You tend to want to run and you started with certain detunings, “he said. Mauri Stern.

“The potential is there, but it was not a good presentation of that level,” added the member of Magneto. However, they decided to give the impersonator of the foreign artist a new chance.

As you remember, a few days ago Hugo Apaza starred in an unexpected moment in one of his presentations. He decided to retire in the middle of the singing ring, surprising the jury.

However, He came back to give his best and confirm that he is one of the best reality artists.

