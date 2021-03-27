In the recent edition of Yo soy, this Friday, March 26, an unexpected moment was experienced with the appearance of a former participant. Miguel Ángel López, imitator of Raul Romero, he came back to try his luck at this new audition.

On this occasion, the contestant arrived to characterize several characters, including Madueño Hair, Sean Paul and El Chombo. After the performances, the juries could not agree on whether to send him to the second stage of the casting or not.

However, Maricarmen Marín, Ángel López, Mauri Stern and Katia Palma decided to give him their vote to define their artist in the next phase of the competition.

However, the former Magneto member did not agree with the consideration towards Micky Love.

“He’s good, but there is a very fine line for me that when it starts to look like parody I start to irritate a little bit, it’s my character,” Stern said.

“I would like your talent not to cross that line so that you don’t look like a comedian but an imitator. So I feel that you laugh within the character and that irritates me, “he added.

Son of Augusto Polo Campos arrived as Menudo

In one of the editions of the program, the son of the Peruvian composer Augusto Polo Campos appeared at the casting as part of the imitators of Slight.

“My name is Cristovals Polo Acosta. I am happy and grateful to be here. I come this time to put up the name of my father, Augusto Polo Campos. I am his youngest son ”, were the words of the young man.

I am Augusto Polo Campos

