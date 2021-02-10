Mike Bravo returned to characterize Marilyn manson in the recent edition of I am, great battles, this Tuesday, February 9. He faced ‘Michael Jackson’, who challenged him for the consecrated chair.

The impersonator of the American artist wanted to surprise the jury with the classic theme “Without you”. However, he failed to impress Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma, Mauri Stern and Tony Succar.

The latter regretted not being able to hear the 100% original voice of the musical star. Also, he let him know that he had many detunings.

“You didn’t impress me today and I’ll tell you why. Marilyn Manson is a good musician and when he has the piano, his voice is I listened to detunings and in the verse you were not in tune almost at all ”, said Succar.

The Peruvian percussionist considered that the imitation of Bravo was not the best and was far from resembling the icon of alternative metal. In his discharge, he told him to choose his subjects better.

“I didn’t see the reference to this song, because it doesn’t exist, it’s only on Blu-ray. You have to be very careful in choosing the themes, but the talent is there, it is evident. I did like the treble because that’s where you entered your comfort zone ”, he recommended.

Despite the comments, the raters gave their support and they voted for the imitator to remain. In this way, he kept his consecrated position.

