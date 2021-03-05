The second season of I am, great battles is coming to an end and it will be possible to know LIVE who will reach the grand finale. Among the most prominent imitators are ‘Marilyn Manson’, ‘José, José’, ‘Adele’ and more.

As it is remembered, there were 10 former consecrated persons who returned to look for a place in reality. However, only five of them got the place for the semifinal of this Friday, March 5, by Latina.

When and where to see the LIVE semifinal of I am, great battles

The semifinal of I am, great battles It will take place this Friday, March 5 at from 8.00 pm by Latina.

I am, big battles: the semifinalists

They are 10 imitators who will fight to reach the final of I am, great battles. ‘Marilyn Manson’, ‘Amy Winehouse’, ‘Dyango‘,’ Juan Luis Guerra ‘and’ La India ‘are those who returned after being eliminated in previous galas.

For their part, ‘Sandro’, ‘José José’, ‘Adele’, ‘Marcello Motta’ and ‘Bon Jovi’ already had their places secured.

What happened to Katia Palma in Yo soy?

It makes several editions that Katia palma does not appear in I am, great battles. The absence of the jury has generated great intrigue in social networks, since users wonder why they were missing a few days before the final.

Also, the last publication he made from his Instagram account was on February 14. In the post, the comic actress could be seen posing on the reality set.

So far, neither Katia Palma nor anyone from the production has referred to this.

When is the end of I am, great battles?

The finale of the second season of I am, great battles will take place on Saturday, February 6 through Latin.

What will the winner of I am, great battles take?

The winner of the reality show will be awarded S / 15,000 and a motorcycle.

The great absentee in the final of I am, great battles

‘Mon Laferte’ will not be in the final of I am, great battles, since he decided not to return for work issues. Oriana Montero explained that she is recording her own songs with a studio and that prevented her from returning to reality.

