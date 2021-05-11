Yo soy kids is back! It was confirmed that the famous format will be broadcast again by Latina with a new evaluation dynamic and with faces that were already known years ago in the program. As reported in a promo, some little copycats will return to demonstrate their growth and learning.

In the video broadcast by the channel, the new name that the contest will receive was revealed: I am, new generation, new battles. In addition, they presented one of the small interpreters that will make up the official cast.

“He arrives from Trujillo carrying a backpack of illusions. At the age of 9 he already wants to record his first album and he will not stop until all his dreams are fulfilled. Angelo is ‘Pedrito Fernández’ ”, can be heard in the preview published on Instagram.

The new impersonator, who will fight to win the show’s cup, appeared in front of the camera and stated decisively: “I accept the challenge because I am the best.”

I am, new generation, new battles, the next will be released Monday, May 17 starting at 8.30 pm and will replace the current season 30 of the program, which will broadcast its final gala on Friday 14.

I am: Cristian Rivero revealed that his mother defeated COVID-19

The host of Yo soy was moved to tears when he revealed that his mother was able to defeat COVID-19. During the May 8 broadcast, Cristian Rivero He highlighted the strength of his mother and sent a greeting for Mother’s Day.

“Happy day, Mom. For all the mothers, those who are with us, those who are struggling in the hospital, those who are gone. (…) These are very difficult times and excuse me for breaking me at the beginning of the program, but there are many things contained, ”he said.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.