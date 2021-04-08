Yo soy Chile continues with more surprises for the jury and its viewers. On Wednesday, April 7, in the Chilevisión program, the imitator of Luis Miguel perplexed Myriam Hernández, Cristián Riquelme and Antonio Vodanovic when characterizing Ricky Martin.

At the end of his presentation, Ricky Santos received congratulations and a special request from Vodanovic. “They told me you did Ricky Martin too … Can you change the chip for 30 seconds?” He asked.

Without hesitation, ‘Luis Miguel’, who beat ‘José Feliciano’ as The best of the week in Yo soy Chile, began to simulate Ricky Martin’s way of speaking and after a few seconds he started singing “Fuego de noche, snow by day ”, one of the Puerto Rican’s greatest hits.

After witnessing this singular moment, the jury of the program of Chilevision celebrated the great talent of the Chilean imitator. “Really out of the ordinary. Very good ”, he commented. Antonio Vodanovic. “How rich that you have that talent and that you have exploited it,” he said. Cristian Riquelme. “Incredible,” he added, for his part, Myriam Hernandez.

‘Luis Miguel’ celebrates that he beat ‘Américo’ in Yo soy Chile

The Luis Miguel impersonator sang “Amor, amor, amor” in the last edition of Yo soy Chile and surpassed ‘Américo’, for which he managed to move on to the next stage of the competition.

“We move on to the next stage. To have sung with Cristian López was a tremendous honor, and what better than to be the impersonator of Américo. Chilean talents that are admired with the heart, “wrote the artist on Instagram after his triumph.

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.