The third season of Yo soy Chile ended on Monday, June 28, with ‘Steve Perry’ being consecrated as the winner in a close final where the Peruvian Sebastián Landa (José Feliciano) also participated.

Nicolás Cid, Imitator of the rock singer, he took the 15 million Chilean pesos for occupying the first place. Fermín Opazo, who imitated ‘Marc Anthony’, came in second place and received 3 million.

For its part, ‘José Feliciano’ took two million, and ‘Brian Johnson’, who came in fourth place, received 1 million pesos.

One of the surprises of this season was the participation of the Peruvian Sebastian Landa, characterizer of the Puerto Rican balladeer. He reached the final stage, however, he could not establish himself as a winner.

After his participation, he thanked the public who supported him gala after gala and celebrated the feat with a message to his fans.

“Thank you to all of Chile for your love and support, thank you Peru for having supported me from so far away, thank you to all the countries, to all the people of the world. Thank you for this, I love you very much, “he said in a transmission he made.

Winners of Yo soy, by Chilevisión

From 2019 to date, there are three editions that Chilevision has presented through your signal. Previously, there were three other sessions that were broadcast by Mega, between 2011 and 2012.

These are the winners of the seasons organized by the foreign channels:

Via Mega:

Season 1 (2011): Camila Arismendi – Cecilia Pantoja

Season 2 (2011): Sebastián Hormazabal – Nino Bravo

Season 3 (2012): Mauricio Ramírez – Palmenia Pizarro

Via Chilevisión

Season 1 (2019): Vicente Monsalves – Juan Gabriel

Season 2 (2020): Cristóbal Osorio – Raphael

Season 3 (2021): Nicolás Cid – Steve Perry

Steve Perry wins I am Chile. Photo: capture / Chilevisión

I am Chile, latest news:

