'Yo soy Betty, la fea' continues to shine on the television landscape of 2024, since this jewel of Latin American TV will return to the small screen. This series, which captivated millions around the world, will return to TV Azteca and promises to relive the unforgettable moments that made it a classic. This return is a clear testament to her lasting impact on popular culture and her relevance in contemporary entertainment.

With its premiere scheduled for January 2024, fans of 'I am Betty the Ugly one' They prepare to tune in to their peculiar story of love and personal improvement. The series, which marked a before and after on television, not only promises to attract its always loyal audience, but also a new generation of viewers ready to immerse themselves in its charming plot.

YOU CAN SEE: 'I am Betty, the ugly one': 4 curiosities that occurred during the recordings of the Colombian series

When is 'Yo soy Betty, la fea' released?

The long-awaited soap opera 'Yo soy Betty, la fea' will return to open television and fans will be able to enjoy it from January 6, 2024. This fiction, which is a milestone in Latin American TV, will return to delight a new generation of viewers.

What time does 'Yo soy Betty, la fea' premiere?

The fans of You can tune in to 'I am Betty, the ugly one' on Saturdays at 3:00 p.m.. This schedule allows the audience to enjoy one of the most loved soap operas at a convenient time during the weekend.

YOU CAN SEE: Is 'Yo soy Betty, la fea' a copy of a novel from MEXICO? This was stated by a famous actor

Where can I see 'Yo soy Betty, la fea'?

'Yo soy Betty, la fea' will be available on TV Azteca, allowing viewers to relive iconic moments from the series. Additionally, a sequel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2024, expanding Betty's universe for fans in more than 240 countries.

'Yo soy Betty, la fea', a Colombian novel, continues to captivate the new generation with its plot. Photo: YouTube screenshot

This return marks an important milestone in the history of television, since 'Yo soy Betty, la fea' is still one of the most influential and beloved soap operas. Its premiere on TV Azteca and its subsequent arrival on Amazon Prime Video demonstrate the enduring appeal and relevance of the series in popular culture.

#39Yo #soy #Betty #fea39 #Azteca #premiere #time