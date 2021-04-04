On Saturday April 3, Rossalia Timana Machado, wife Jhampier pinedo, impersonator of the Argentine singer Joaquin Galán, from the Pimpinela duo, published on his Facebook profile the announcement of a charity virtual concert to help his partner, who has been infected with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and urgently requires oxygen.

Under the name United by Jhampier Pinedo, the event has been scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 9.00 pm, with transmission via YouTube Live, and will have the participation of 27 imitators of I am.

As indicated, the contribution of the people who connect will be voluntary through bank transfer or mobile applications.

3.4.2021 | Post announcing the virtual concert “Unidos por Jhampier Pinedo.” Photo: Rossalia Timana Machado / Facebook

Topping the list of participating artists is Ricky Santos ‘Luis Miguel’, who is reaping great success with his participation in the current season of Yo soy Chile, of the chain Chilevision.

The names of the consecrated Carlos Burga ‘José José’, Jairo Tafur ‘Dyango’ and Julio Cornejo, interpreter of the Dominican ‘Juan Luis Guerra’ also stand out.

They complete the list of artists called for the Unidos por Jhampier Pinedo concert: Merceth Lavaud ‘Shakira’, Joyce Valladares ‘Lucero’, Kriss Príncipe ‘Fito Páez’, Luis Arellano in (a double imitation as a member of the Mexican band ‘Reik’ and the Italian group ‘Il Volo’), Tony Silva ‘Enrique Guzmán’, Luis Arriaga ‘Camilo’, Jair García ‘Mijares’, among other imitators of Yo soy.

