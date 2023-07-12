













Hino did not comment on how far along the creative process is behind this fresh venture. What is certain is that the studio has yet to localize other games in the series for the West.

Yes, there are more titles in this franchise but for some reason Level-5 has not shown any interest in releasing them outside of Japan. It is the case of Yo-kai Watch 4released in 2019 for Nintendo Switch and PS4.

This title is considered the most complete and advanced of the main series but for some reason this developer and publisher has not brought it to America and Europe. The game even currently has a version with additional content and features.

Fountain: OLM.

Neither Yo-kai Watch Jampublished in 2020 in Japan and also on Nintendo Switch and PS4, has managed to leave this country.

Level-5 seems to give other projects a higher priority, and at an event it held in February 2023 the series was absent.

So it is very difficult to say whether or not the new game in the series will be coming to Nintendo Switch. It may be for the successor to this console as well as for the PlayStation 5 but it will take time to arrive in the West.

Level 5’s President Akihiro Hino reconfirmed the next Yokai Watch is in development in his Yokai 10th anniversary statement. The official reveal is still in the future. pic.twitter.com/6ykpwstaDq —Stealth (@Stealth40k) July 11, 2023

The first game of Yo-kai Watch It came out on July 11, 2013 in the Land of the Rising Sun, and reached America until November 2015.

Source: Level-5.

The second was released in 2014 on Japanese soil and until 2016 on American territory. As for the third, it was published in July 2016 in Japan.

This title took three years to be available outside of this nation. As you can see the publication has been very spaced out in the West and the fourth game is taking longer.

Apart from Yo-kai Watch We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

