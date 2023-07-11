The CEO of Level-5Akihiro Hino, reported that there is a new project, probably a new gamein development regarding the series Yo-Kai Watchwhich is apparently moving forward quite briskly, with an announcement coming soon.

It is not yet clear what it is, and since it is a trans-media franchise we cannot assume that it is actually a video game, but Hino said that “the next work that continues in the Yo-Kai Watch series is moving forward in expeditious manner.announcement he will still have to wait a little, but please wait for him”.

Already a few months ago, Hino had indicated the possibility of a return of the Yo-Kai Watch series in some form and apparently the matter is continuing, waiting to find out what it is.