The CEO of Level-5Akihiro Hino, reported that there is a new project, probably a new gamein development regarding the series Yo-Kai Watchwhich is apparently moving forward quite briskly, with an announcement coming soon.
It is not yet clear what it is, and since it is a trans-media franchise we cannot assume that it is actually a video game, but Hino said that “the next work that continues in the Yo-Kai Watch series is moving forward in expeditious manner.announcement he will still have to wait a little, but please wait for him”.
Already a few months ago, Hino had indicated the possibility of a return of the Yo-Kai Watch series in some form and apparently the matter is continuing, waiting to find out what it is.
Yo-Kai Watch comes to the 10th anniversary
The case of Yo-Kai Watch has always been quite strange – it quickly became one of most popular franchises always in Japan, but had several difficulties establishing itself abroad, also due to a decidedly incomplete distribution by the team.
It is a large trans-media project which includes, in addition to video games, an animated series and assorted merchandise. The latest chapter released is Yo-Kai Watch 4, but it never arrived outside Japan, due to the various organizational quirks that have characterized Level-5 over the years, as we also reported in the dedicated special.
Meanwhile, Level-5 has launched a official site for the 10th anniversary of the Yo-Kai Watch series, evidently also in preparation for some new announcements that will have to arrive in the coming months.
