Yo-Kai Watch will go through a period of breakat the moment without precise details on the duration of this interruption or more detailed information on the reason for the decision and if this also involves the video games in addition to animealthough this is a very real possibility.

To report this choice was Akihiro Hino, CEO of Level-5who reported on Twitter that the Yo-Kai Watch anime will be paused, with an interruption in production that currently concerns the animated series but obviously should also involve video games, which on the other hand are already stopped for several years.

No information has been reported in this regard, but it is quite clear that the franchise no longer has the following of a time, and this decline in popularity has prompted the company to archive, for the moment, the continuation of the work pending new ideas and possible thrusts.

It must be said that Yo-Kai Watch has had moments of great success especially in Japan, while abroad it does not seem to have reached such heights of popularity, which has also led to the confused management of Western video game adaptations, considering that Yo -Kai Watch 4 has not yet been seen outside of the Rising Sun.

In any case, Hino also reported that the team is working on the “next great thing for the Yo-Kai Watch series”, so it is not an abandonment but a strategic reworking of some kind.

All this seems to be part of the general reorganization that has been characterizing Level-5 recently, a company that is also going through a significant relaunch, considering the announcement of three new titles such as DECAPOLICE, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, as we also reported in our Level-5 return special.