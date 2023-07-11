LEVEL-5 launched the site to celebrate the tenth anniversary since the debut of the cross-media project YO-KAI WATCHcontaining the history of the series, stickers for LINE, wallpapers and more. The first game in the series has landed on Nintendo 3DS in Japan on 11 July 2013 and arrived in Europe on 29 April 2016, without however enjoying the hoped-for success.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, LEVEL-5 is planning a series of initiatives that include YouTube releases of films based on the series with commentary by the cast, new iterations of the program “Yo-kai Radio” dedicated to the anniversary and more.

The latest game released in Japan in 2020 was Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School Lifewhile in the West we are still waiting to see YO-KAI WATCH 4, announced years ago and totally disappeared from the radar, silently canceled or put aside waiting for better times to plan its launch.

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu