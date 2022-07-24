It may sound crazy losing your parents and 5-year-old sister, but it’s little consolation that the daughter who survived the canoe accident is still so young. “At that age you have a lot of resilience and enough time and space to rebuild your life,” says Ymke Jager (31) from Utrecht.

Ymke herself was 10 years old when she lost her parents Hanno (45) and Marion (46) and sisters Silke (15), Elke (12) and Kari (8) in a car accident in Austria in 2001. The canoe accident on the Veluwemeer therefore affects her deeply. ,,It’s not that my own trauma is coming up now, but I do feel a connection with that girl. I can empathize with her situation.”

It is mainly the reactions that concern Ymke. ‘What is to become of such a girl’ or ‘couldn’t she have been better dead instead of left alone?’ “The same reactions I got at the time,” she says. “Well, she’s going to be fine.”