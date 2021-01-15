Taken from ABC.es

The legendary Peruvian singer Yma Sumac , born in Ichocán in 1922 with the name of Zoila Emperatriz Chávarry, was what we now call a total artist . She had a unique vocal register in the world, covering five and a half octaves, but she also created a whole mythology around her according to which she was a ñusta (princess of the Inca royalty) a direct descendant of Atahualpa, who had learned to sing by imitating the song of the birds of their land.

Soprano of great international success during the fifties, came to sell more than forty million records (which makes her the singer with the most sales in the history of Peru) and is the only Peruvian that has a name registered in the Paseo de Hollywood Fame.

As well was the first female singer from Latin America to be part of a Broadway musical , and gave concerts all over the world including the Soviet Union, where he spent six months on tour, or Japan, where he opened for none other than Frank Sinatra.

All this seems more than enough reason to rescue his legacy, but also to ‘globalize’ it, as defined by those responsible for Ellas Rugen Records, a new record label that was born with the purpose of vindicating the great female figures of Latin America who made history, and that are currently part of popular culture.

The project has the collaboration of experts and recognized collectors from each country in the Latin American region, and its first reference is the album The Legend of the Sun Virgin by Sumac , recorded in 1952 in the United States by Capital Records.

The production, which she signed with her husband and close collaborator, composer Moisés Vivanco (director of the Peruvian Art Company band), reflects Sumac’s exotic proposal as a pioneer in what has come to be called ‘world music’. The vinyl, true to the spirit of this new record company, has a careful edition that includes unpublished photos from Sumac’s personal archive, an informative text written by historian Carmen Mc Evoy and a sound remastering with state-of-the-art technology.

The rescue of a work like that of Súmac, who died in Los Angeles in 2008, is especially important because, as Jalo Núñez del Prado, musical producer, founder and director of Ellas Rugen points out, the soprano did not stand out only for her originality and his vocal register of five octaves, but for having had “that avant-garde vision, together with Moisés Vivanco, of mixing his traditional folklore with the modern music of that time.

In recent years, much has been said about this and it is attributed to Rosalía and other contemporary artists as the pioneers of this hybrid, but Yma Súmac did it seventy years earlier ”.

The label is already targeting Estelita del Llano (Venezuela) and Lucha Reyes (Peru), another emblematic figure of the criollo waltz of the seventies, and María Victoria (Mexico), among others.

