Ylöjärvi | The city council dismissed the city board due to a lack of trust – A new board could not be assembled

Erja Pelkonen, the city councilor and member of the city board who was at the center of the dispute, commented on the decision saying that a mistake had been made.

Ylöjärvi the city council decided on Monday to dismiss the city board due to a lack of confidence.

Chairman of the Ylöjärvi City Council Katja Luojus (kok) stated the final result of the vote less than an hour after the meeting started. The council voted 36–13 (2 abstentions) to dismiss the city government. Basic Finns left 9 different opinions on the matter.

On June 12, the city council decided to establish a temporary committee to prepare the matter. It has now completed its work and is proposing to the city council that it should state that the city government has lost its trust and that it should be dismissed.

The temporary committee states that the matter in which a person disclosed the secret meeting matter discussed at the meeting of the Ylöjärvi City Council on November 28, 2022, seems to remain open for the time being. The committee states that the matter cannot be clarified from the explanations and statements submitted to the temporary committee and that it is challenging to find out more about the matter with the powers available to the committee.

Chairman of the temporary committee, city councillor I met Tienari (kok) held the first speech at the start of the proceedings. He stated in the council chamber that even if it was originally the work of an individual board member, the object of the committee’s work is the ability and trust of the entire city board.

The storm in the eye when dealing with the trust of the city board, the city councilor of the basic Finns, a member of the city board, has been in the eye Erja Pelkonen. He has been accused of two things: leaking the proceedings of a secret section to the local newspaper Ylöjärven Uutis, and telling Ylöjärven Uutis the confidential discussion of the town board.

Pelkonen has admitted that in the name of protecting the freedom of the press and the citizens’ right to access to information, he told the Ylöjärvi Uutisten reporter about the town board’s discussion, in which it considered taking the management of the local newspaper for an interview, so that it would report on political decision-making in a more positive way from the town board’s point of view.

Pelkonen has strongly denied that he passed on the information of the secret section. As a resident, he did not participate in the meeting in question on November 28, 2022, either in person or remotely, and thus the minutes of the section have not been delivered to him.

About that only a few speeches were held in the hall on Monday. Those who supported the dismissal of the city government did not say anything about it.

Chairman of the Basic Finns council group Hannu Ruuska considered at the council meeting that there is a significant factual error in the accusations.

“Pelkonen has not even been present at the city board’s hearing of the secret clause. The matter has been handled like a snake in a gun,” Ruuska said and pointed out that the work of the temporary committee does not meet all the formal requirements required by law.

City Councilor of the Coalition Iikka Jäntti resented the whole thing. According to him, the dispute consumes the decision-makers’ resources and draws attention to the wrong things.

Jäntti pointed out that the decision-makers must not abuse their position, they are implementing democracy. He resented the fact that even the new trustees are now being forced to choose their side in a dispute whose roots go back to the last council term.

“We need to grasp the unifying and not the separating factors and find a common note and not escalate.”

Jäntti made a proposal that the current government should have continued or that a completely new one would be appointed to replace it. The motion lost the vote.

The chairman after the gavel hit the table, the council decided to take a short whistle break.

Pelkonen commented on his feelings during the break.

“The wrong has happened, but I am delighted by the voices that came to support me from outside the group of basic Finns. I was afraid that there would have been votes only from our group of 9.”

UPPER LAKE In its meeting on Monday, the city council could not finally reach an agreement on the members and deputies of the new city board.

The lists of candidates submitted to the chairperson of the council, Katja Luojus, showed right from the start that the parties had not come to any kind of solution on the issue, but that the same members who had served in the old, separated city board were nominated for the city board. There were only four new candidates among the 14 nominated members.

Therefore, the composition of the city government had to be voted on in the council using the proportional election method, which meant closed ticket voting. However, the result of the election did not meet the requirements of the Equality Act and therefore the result of the election could not be confirmed. The voting result fell because the parties proposed too many women for the new city government.

The decision on the composition of the city government will be tried again later.

Correction 11.9. at 8:39 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly read that there were three dissenting opinions on the matter. Basic Finns left 9 different opinions on the matter.