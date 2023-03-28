Ylivieska | Police: A youth stabbed another youth at school

The Oulu police say that a young person stabbed another young person in Northern Ostrobothnia. The victim’s injuries are not yet known.

Young has stabbed another young person at Kaisaniemi school in Ylivieska in North Ostrobothnia, Oulu police say on Twitter. Both the suspected perpetrator and the victim are minors.

At this stage, the police do not have exact information about the victim’s injuries or the course of events at the school.

Police was notified of the situation on Tuesday around 11:15. A little before noon, the police said they had arrested the suspect and were investigating the situation on the spot. According to the police, the situation at the school is under control.

The Kaisaniemi school has grades 7–9. According to the school’s website, the school has approximately 430 students.

