Ylitornio | A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into the back of a car

The police suspect the motorcycle driver of endangering traffic safety.

A motorcycle the driver was seriously injured on Saturday after colliding with a car in Ylitornio.

According to a press release from the Lapland Police Department, the accident happened on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Kilpisjärventie and Peränporti.

The passenger car had stopped at the intersection, ready to turn, when the driver of the car had noticed a motorcycle coming behind him. According to the police, the motorcycle then crashed into the back of the car at high speed.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and was transported by medical helicopter to Oulu in North Ostrobothnia for treatment. The driver of the passenger car was slightly injured.

The police suspect the motorcycle driver of endangering traffic safety.