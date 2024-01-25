Yle's exam | This is how the candidates fared

In Yle's debate, there was a lot of talk about domestic political issues, which was not to the liking of all the candidates.

Thursday was the last screen slot for the presidential candidates before the actual voting day of the first round on Sunday.

The candidates gathered once more to be judged by television viewers In Yle's values-themed presidential examwhich, due to the emphasis on national economic policy, reminded me, especially in the first half, of a parliamentary election.

44 percent of Finnish voters, or almost 1,900,000, have already gone to vote for their candidate in advance. So more than half of those entitled to vote are still thinking about their candidate or whether to vote at all. The voter turnout in the previous presidential election was slightly below 70.

Helsingin Sanomat's political editors Joona Aaltonen and Veera Paananen analyze each candidate's success in the exam.

Mika Aaltola

“ Cast a shadow of doubt over rivals

Joona Aaltonen: As was his habit, he gave cryptic answers that, even when discussing foreign and security policy, didn't really answer the questions.

Aaltola's peak moment in the exam was when she connected the government's development aid cuts with Finland's efforts to become a member of the UN Security Council and also got the other candidates to discuss the topic from a broader strategic perspective.

Veera Paananen: He again called for a “long-term” assessment of the Finnish economy, but the specifics remained exhausted.

It also created mistrust towards its competitors by hinting that they had participated in questionable ways in enabling trade with Russia. “One was almost sanctioned,” Aaltola said, referring to Harkimoo.

Lee Andersson

“ Human rights advocate

Joona Aaltonen: Appeared once again as an advocate of international law and human rights. Rightly called for realism, for example, in the discussion about changing the Geneva Conventions.

He excelled especially in the first half of the exam, when he got to criticize the government's economic and labor market policy. In many issues that are traditionally strong for the left-wing coalition, for example when discussing development aid, Urpilainen was in some places overshadowed.

Veera Paananen: Even though it has been his job to criticize the government's economic policy for the past few months, the challenge still came with emotion. He was one hundred percent on his own field.

According to Andersson, the government's cuts are about malice.

He again defended international human rights agreements and criticized the fact that proposals about losing citizenship are thrown around in the presidential exams.

Sari Essayah

“ A valiant defender of the government

Joona Aaltonen: For his performance, he would earn the honorable mention of the government's loyal knight after repeatedly having to defend the government as the chairman of the government party and as a minister in matters related to economic and labor market policy and the eastern border. Fire support came from Stubb scarcely, from Halla-aho a little.

Veera Paananen: He got along well with Li Andersson on both economic policy and labor market issues. He blamed the labor market stagnation on the ay movement: “I hope that he will calm down a bit.”

The Christian Democrats have traditionally valued development cooperation, but now Essayah has to defend the government's big cuts in development cooperation money.

According to Essayah, there is no structural racism in Finland.

Pekka Haavisto

“ Couldn't get up to speed

Joona Aaltonen: When discussing economic policy, he persistently tried to move the themes towards questions of the president's powers. However, when it came to foreign and security policy issues relevant to the president's authority, it seemed to be slightly overshadowed by the other candidates.

He spoke considerably less in the exam than his main competitors Halla-aho and Stubb and sharply challenged them mainly when he considered the discussion about canceling the current dual citizenships of Russia and Finland to be “irresponsible”.

Veera Paananen: For Haavisto, who is positioned in the center of economic politics, the first half of the exam did not seem to be the easiest situation. However, he threw the receipt to the government when he pointed out that economic growth is also held back by the labor shortage. “The workforce would be coming, but the government does not want to increase this”.

Mainly a calm performance in a familiar style. However, tournament fatigue began to show when he growled at Essayah: “Let me speak.”

Jussi Halla-aho

“ Didn't change his exam strategy

Joona Aaltonen: Despite the sudden increase in support in the last polls, he kept a cool head and continued in this exam on the same line as in the previous ones: with a sharp and calm analysis and an effort to place himself above the other candidates and the host's questions whenever the opportunity arises.

Contrary to his custom, he seemed to soften his earlier position by admitting that removing Finnish citizenship from Russian and Finnish dual citizens would be a legal challenge. However, he stated in the same breath that the matter must be discussed, because it is not the job of the presidential candidates to enact laws or take a stand on legal issues.

Veera Paananen: Left aside in terms of economic and labor market share, but defended the policy made by the government.

As president, changing international agreements would be Halla-aho's “focus area”.

He repeated the familiar message of basic Finns: according to Halla-aho, all critical speech related to immigration is called racism. Said that revoking dual citizenship from Finno-Russians is an “unrealistic” goal.

Harry Harkimo

“ Relaxed until the end

Joona Aaltonen: Appeared again in a familiar pattern: asking questions himself without giving answers. The proposals were easily left at the top level.

He was again the worst student in the exam, although this time a few others also excelled on the same playing field.

Veera Paananen: Defended the entrepreneurs, but thought the additional adjustment of two billion was too big.

Regarding the issue of dual citizenship, he stated that it is certainly possible to try to persuade Finno-Russians to detach themselves from Russian citizenship, but if that is not successful, Finland probably cannot do more.

A relaxed performance again.

Olli Rehn

“ Gray receipt

Joona Aaltonen: The sharpest talker of this exam. “Was there a mistake? Sorry about that?” – statement to Stubb in the dual citizenship debate really made his ears ring.

However, a similar sharpness would also have been needed in substantive questions, where the answers were in many places meandering and difficult to interpret.

Veera Paananen: Already took a stand on how the president should act in the labor market dispute right now. “I wouldn't just stand straight.” However, he remembered to praise Sauli Niinistön previous activity in kiky negotiations.

Pushed the government to act more briskly in border matters.

Challenged Stubb in the Russian dual citizenship case. Otherwise, the energy level remained quite low again.

Alexander Stubb

“ Internal politics did not inspire this time either

Joona Aaltonen: Was weak in the economic policy discussion in the first half of the exam. Finally, the poker face began to crack in some places when Urpilainen and Rehn tormented Stubb about his position on the dual citizens of Finland and Russia.

Claimed that he would not have advocated taking Finnish citizenship away from dual citizens, but only to open a discussion on the subject, even though he clearly raised his hand when asked about it in the IS exam.

Veera Paananen: Not at all happy that a large part of the exam was spent on things other than foreign and security policy. “It's nice to be able to get to the tasks concerning the president of the republic after such an hour.”

Defended his previous statements: According to Stubb, he has said that it should be possible to discuss the retroactive removal of dual citizenship, but he does not directly support the removal.

Got a kick out of this from Urpilai, who accused Stubb of fishing for Jussi Halla-aho's voices.

Jutta Urpilainen

“ On his own playing field

Joona Aaltonen: Challenged Stubb, like Wednesday's MTV exam, exceptionally rudely and got under his skin in some places. In fact, Haavisto's campaign will hardly be harmed if the local uncertainty caused by Urpilainen's snubs causes Stubb's supporters to flow behind, for example, Halla-aho.

In economic policy speeches, he was even more critical and articulate than Andersson in some places. Echoes of the time of the parliamentary election exams could be heard in these speeches From Sanna Marin.

Veera Paananen: A very timid performance. More than a quarter of the exam was spent discussing economic policy, and Urpilainen managed to use the situation to his advantage.

Stubbs was attacked several times, both regarding economic policy, the labor market dispute and the issue of citizenship.

Defended the ay movement even more strongly than before and accused the government of wanting to destroy the Finnish contract system.