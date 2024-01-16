He had killed and set fire to his ex, Ylenia Lombardo. Andrea Napolitano took his own life in prison. He was detained for femicide at the Poggioreale prison
He had killed him and set fire to his body. So she was dead Ylenia Lombardo and now the former suicide in prison he took his own life out of remorse for the terrible act he committed. Andrea Napolitano was in a cell in Poggioreale: he had to serve the sentence for the femicide committed against his ex-partner. She decided to end it all and take her own life in prison.
The judges had convicted him for femicide, for the death of his and partner. Andrea Napolitano, the 40-year-old man who took the life of the 33-year-old woman from San Paolo Belsito, in the province of Naples, decided to take the extreme step.
He was in cell near the penitentiary institute of Poggioreale, in Neapolitan. The 40-year-old man apparently decided to end it all. For the femicide of his ex-partner he would have had to serve a life sentence.
The 40-year-old took the life of his 33-year-old ex-partner. The man attacked her and left her lifeless on the ground. Immediately afterwards he decided to set fire to the apartment where the young woman was. She was already being treated at the time at the mental health center.
Ylenia Lombardo, former suicide in cell: she had to serve a life sentence for the femicide of the 33-year-old
Samuele CiambrielloCampania guarantor of people subjected to measures restrictive of personal freedom, after the gesture of the 40-year-old who should have served life imprisonment said:
I am struck by the great determination with which the 40-year-old prisoner from Poggioreale committed suicide mid-morning today. He had been at risk of suicide for a year, he was followed and monitored. Who treats free mentally ill people or people with mental suffering? The Department of Mental Health. Well! The Department of Mental Health (DSM) is made up of psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, social workers, psychiatric rehabilitation technicians, educators, obs. Therefore, to treat mental illness you don't just need a psychiatrist, which is why even in prison, these professional figures are needed to treat mentally ill people, therefore a UOSD (Simple Mental Health Departmental Operational Unit). Just as there is a Penal Area SerD, which is the same as an external SerD, there must be a Simple Departmental Mental Health Operational Unit in prison.
