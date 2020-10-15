Yle: Several cases of sexual harassment at the Sibelius Academy in recent years

There are a total of seven cases against students, the most recent of which are from this year.

University of the Arts At the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, the behavior of teachers classified as sexual harassment has been addressed several times over the past couple of years, says Yle. There are a total of seven cases against students, the most recent of which are from this year.

During the years 2018–2020, seven teachers have been involved in the cases, says Yle to the Dean of the Sibelius Academy and the future Rector of the University of the Arts Helsinki Kaarlo Hildén. Sanctions have been imposed on teachers for cases, the most lenient of which are speeches. Three cases have been warned and one has led to dismissal.

Image magazine said last February that sexual harassment had continued for a long time at the Sibelius Academy. Hildén estimates that more cases have been reported recently as efforts have been made at the university to lower the reporting threshold.

The Theater Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki, on the other hand, has Mightily interviewed by the dean Maarit Ruikan reported a few cases of ill-treatment in the last two years. For privacy reasons, the Dean will not open any more cases.