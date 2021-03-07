Yirko Sivirich is one of the greatest ambassadors of the peruvian fashion abroad. His designs have been present on the catwalks in New York, Miami, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and on two occasions he made a parade at the International Silk Week in Thailand.

Despite the pandemic, the designer has been able to present his Rumi collection in New York through a virtual catwalk. “I try to get people to know a little more about Peru through my inspiration,” he mentioned.

Likewise, Sivirich tells us about his inspiration process, what his concept of fashion is and what he seeks to show with each creation.

-You just presented your Rumi collection in Fall / Winter 2021, from New York. Tell us about that.

Yes, I launched the collection Rumi, which means stone in Quechua, which is one of the main elements that I was inspired by for this collection, the marble from Paseo de las Musas.

I have always been inspired by different parts of Peru: Cusco, Ayacucho, Puno, Ica, the jungle. So, this collection is inspired by Chiclayo. The last collection I presented in person was at this same event in New York, but this time it was digitally.

The show was held here in Lima, with two Peruvian models, it was edited, sent to New York and launched at New York Fashion Week, on a platform that is Fashion Designers of Latin America. It has been well received; Out of the 15 designers who showed up, my video is the most viewed, I’m super happy because people liked it.

Collection “Rumi” by Yirko Sivirich Photo: Jorge Anaya

-How difficult has this return to the international catwalks been in the context of the pandemic?

It has been a bit more complex to develop a collection made 100% here (in Peru), like all the clothes we make with Peruvian materials and labor. Normally, when one presents a parade, it presents a little more extensive, there are approximately 30 exits, but this time we have done almost half.

There are 16 outfits made for this show that was recorded here in Lima in a large studio, a little more complex, but I’m excited to do a show again, in this case digitally. I think that from now on when all this happens, I will always do my face-to-face and digital parade because there are many people who have just gotten to know my work, precisely because it is easier to reach the networks with this type of (digital) work.

-What is this new collection inspired by? What do you want to show with it?

I have been a Peru brand for seven years and as an ambassador I not only try to show my clothes, but somehow sell a little to the department of my inspiration. In this case, Chiclayo where I am using Lambayeque iconography, I have the Lord of Sipán, I have a bird that was in extinction that is the white-winged turkey, an emblematic bird of the city, the Paseo de las Musas (which is a very important park made of marble, it has a marble sink that I loved and many of the garments have a marble print in the background).

I always try that inspiration, in some way, helps people to know a little more about Peru, since this collection is not only presented here, but they see it in different countries and people somehow begin to investigate.

Collection “Rumi” by Yirko Sivirich Photo: Jorge Anaya

-What is the strategy for your designs to be accepted abroad?

I always try that my collections, even if they are inspired by Peru, are not very folkloric, but are those that people see and also want to wear their clothes. Sometimes, there are some shows that are a little more showy and, I imagine, there are some clothes that are a little more striking, but the idea is to encourage people to say: ‘Hey, how cute this polo or this sweater or this jacket ‘without being so exaggerated.

I try to get people here in Peru to say: ‘Oh look, it looks Peruvian but it’s not so folkloric’, so to speak, so it’s a nice jacket, it can be from any other brand but it’s taking you to know the Peru because it has silhouettes, it has things that in some way the Peruvian will recognize.

-What advantages have you found in this new modality that the catwalk is virtual?

I think that, in a way, fashion is going to be a little more inclusive because people can watch the show from their cell phones, and they are going to feel like they are in the front row. That is why I have decided from now on, when everything is normalized, to do the parade in two ways: the virtual one (so that different countries know my work) and the face-to-face one.

When doing a show, sometimes people think that it’s fashionable, it’s frivolous, or it’s too expensive. We always try to invite our loyal customers to come and buy.

-How do you decide to dedicate yourself to fashion?

Fashion comes to me after 30 years. I am a native of Ica and like many provincials who come to fulfill our dreams here, I did not know at that time what I wanted to dedicate myself to, but I did know that I wanted to grow, advance.

I had 1,000 jobs, I have been a supermarket packer, I have been a waiter, a cashier, a furniture salesman, a door-to-door telephony salesman. I have worked on 1,000 things until I went to work in a (clothing) store where I was a salesman and there I realized that I liked fashion.

There I began to inquire, to check, to find out; I have not studied the career, I am self-taught but I still started to soak up things, travel, so, without wanting to, I became a designer.

-How would you define fashion? What does it mean to you?

Fashion used to have a totally different concept. Before dedicating myself to this, for me fashion was somewhat frivolous, and from there I realized that we use fashion every day, we wear our own fashion, we wear clothes every day, and fashion is clothes . Sometimes, people think that fashion is very expensive, or that it has to be branded, or from other countries, and no.

We impose fashion ourselves in our day to day. Fashion became my passion, it became my everything. Really, without thinking, it became something that I am passionate about and I really enjoy my work. I really enjoy developing a collection and that people, in some way, know about my work.

-How do you get inspired?

I do not know if I am an atypical designer because, as I have not studied the career, I do not know how designers who study do to get inspired. I always go (on a trip) to the place where I am going to be inspired.

It is not that I sit and look and think. I soak up everything, the people, going to tourist or non-tourist sites, the market, talking with people, riding in the van, walking everywhere to know exactly many things such as: their symbolic animal of the city , the most beautiful parks, what people know best or do not know.

Every time I am inspired by some part of the country, I always (even if you already know) I go back. There is no place where I have been inspired without having gone.

I am from Ica, so I have made three collections inspired by Ica. Now I’m looking at what my next inspiration point will be.

I point out things that I am seeing, colors, silhouettes, that I know are emblematic of each place. Then I refine and I keep the colors, silhouettes, textures, that most attract my attention. My process is very personal.

-How would you describe fashion in Peru?

That it has grown a lot, before we did not have the facility that there are fashion colleges and universities, today there are and it is growing more and more. Now we are not the country that has good material or good cotton, but is also starting to sell fashion abroad.

I hope that in a few years we will be like the kitchen, right? Which is everywhere; I think that we are still going down that path, since now there are more facilities for people who like fashion to study here, because before they had to go (abroad) to study.

-How was the first time you had the opportunity to take your designs abroad?

I presented a fashion show here in Lima, the Textile Expo at the end of 2011. There they invited me to do a show at the Dominican Republic Fashion Week, where I had to go as a designer, not as a brand. From there they began to invite me to other parades (Ecuador, Miami, Los Angeles).

They invited me to small events, as I was just starting, I went everywhere, I did about 12 parades before having done a parade in Peru.

When I was close to turning one year doing shows everywhere, I showed up to Lima Fashion Week as a new talent.

In my second show, my first collection was called Peru, the next one was called My dear Ica. I hadn’t been a designer for a year and I was nominated for best collection of the year, then the following year I won the Barrington award for the same category. Then they chose me to go as an international designer to Colombia and so on. So, I was advancing little by little until people began to know me here, and I did parades here and abroad.

Yirko Sivirich Photo: Jorge Anaya

-For all the young people who want to dedicate themselves to fashion, what do you think they need to be able to start a business in this field?

First, realize that their passion is fashion, that they try to study and see the possibilities to undertake in this area. I believe that even if they have finished studying, or even if they have a very large investment, you have to start small. Start from a venture and see if it is really what is going to hit, what people are needing.

And how do we know this? With our environment, start selling to our friends, that’s how I started. I have been progressing little by little and I feel that I am going to continue learning and growing.

-What are your next projects?

Well now we have opened, before we had three stores, when the pandemic started we had to close them and in October I opened a store (the only one in Lima), we have one in Arequipa as well. We have a large store where we are receiving our customers with all the biosafety protocols because we have to keep moving forward, we have to keep working, we cannot stop. Here we take our exams weekly and we have all the care.

I really want to continue growing, the collection that I presented in New York I have left in Mexico to make editorials, to take photos with celebrities from there so that more people know my clothes.

Then very soon you will see the clothes of this humble servant on the covers of important magazines with well-known people and with fashionable people. As we closed in February due to the quarantine, we have started this Monday and we have to try to encourage people to know more about my work, and that they know that we have commercial garments to sell, because these garments that are presented in the parades are always as a cover letter and from there they land so that the garments are more accessible. The idea is that, that more people know the brand.

-What have you learned in this pandemic?

More than learning, it has been sealing what I have already had in my mind. Trying to get ahead, to compete with yourself, you have to reinvent yourself, you have to give people new things, act well so that life goes well for us.

I think that one should always put a grain of sand without expecting anything in return.

