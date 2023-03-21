at least that proposal is almost there. And yes, unfortunately only if it concerns full ‘e-fuel’.

But let’s not be too negative right away. It seems that the future will not be fully electric after 2035. In recent weeks we have written a few times that various countries are opposed to a complete ban on the combustion engine by ‘Europe’.

Reuters news agency report just that they have been able to see a draft proposal discussing the admission of new vehicles with an internal combustion engine after 2035. The most important condition would be that these cars would have to run entirely on E-Fuel.

The German government, which previously opposed the approval of the law on internal combustion engines, appears to be investigating this proposal. Of course no one wants to comment yet, but a tricky point would be that after 2035 the engines would have to recognize whether or not the fuel is E-Fuel. This could mean that completely new engines would still have to be developed. And logically, the industry would rather not do that.

To be continued. In the coming days, more will undoubtedly come to light about these (on purpose?) leaked plans. And yes the name Timmerfrans uhh sorry, Timmermans will also be mentioned in this.

Incidentally, Reuters also indicates that according to a recently published study, something still needs to be done about the capacity of e-fuel production. All current planned projects worldwide could only deliver 10% of the desired amount for Germany. Scaling up the number of projects to produce e-fuel is therefore necessary!

And what are e-fuels then? E–fuelsare synthetic fuels made with renewable electricity from solar panels or wind turbines. No CO2 is emitted during production.

