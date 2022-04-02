One has been more of a fork than a spoon, and of lanky, faded Brits than of compact, testosterone-heavy Americans. Over the years, on the other hand, I discovered a taste for lentils and tough guys in sport elastics. That may be why the announcement of Bruce Willis’s illness has had such an impact on me. To me, to Rosa Belmonte, who left it in writing yesterday in this same space, and to everyone. We do not have too many charismatic bald men who are willing to sacrifice themselves to save us from the meteorite. And, with the season we’re in, it’s possible that it will fall on us tomorrow.

No one is immune to disease or the passage of time. Neither do the heroes. Look at you, what a discovery. Which we already know. Voucher. But it’s cruel that, after winning so many fights, the actor has lost to aphasia. And that he can no longer blurt out one last “Yippee Ki Yay, son of a bitch” before taking down the bad guy.

We will always be able to see Willis, plethoric, in his films; us, in our old photos. I hardly recognize myself: I have a face like country bread, but cheerful and bright. And I thought she was ugly: while ‘The Glass Jungle’ premiered, my servant was so worried about the contour of her hips that she didn’t realize that beauty resided in youth itself, that illusion was the only serum that we needed when we could spend every afternoon at the movies, when we devoured the days and nights in bulimic binges. So we were as electric as a guitar; now we are bandurrias out of tune. Or on double basses, which my hips have continued to widen. There is no worse villain than time. And we can’t even tell him “Yippee Ki Yay, motherfucker.” He always wins.