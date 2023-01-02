Oaxaca.- Two families residing in Oaxaca, received the New Year 2023, in a totally different way, while a minor died victim of stray bullet, a girl, Ana María, is the first baby of 2023 in the State of OaxacaMexico.

One of the actions that has become a tradition to receive the new year, in many homes is shooting in the open air, although they have created campaigns to avoid it, since it is a lack of security, there are those who do it every year.

Reason why throughout the Mexican country, victims of fire detonations were registered on January 1, due to the bullets in the open air, as unfortunately in Oaxaca.

In Oaxaca, during the New Year celebration, the loss of life of a minorin the community of San José del Progreso, in the municipality of San Pedro Tututepec.

The 14-year-old boy was playing during the family celebration, when suddenly, as a result of someone shooting outdoors, the impact of the projectile fell on him.

Although the relatives immediately called the emergency to ask for help, the municipal coordination of Civil Protection and Tututepec Firefighters gave the heartbreaking news that they could no longer do anything, since the man had no vital signs.

While the State Attorney General’s Office decided to open an investigation folder, with an operation to find the person responsible for the death of the child, in the Civil Hospital “Dr. Aurelio Valdivieso” in the city of Oaxaca, the first was being born girl of the year 2023

It was the early morning of this January 1, 2023, at 01:20 a.m., when a woman was giving birth to the first baby, born at the Hospital located at Porfirio Díaz 400, Reforma, 68040 Oaxaca de Juárez, Oaxaca, which is still in Oaxaca Health Services (SSO).

Little Ana María, was born weighing 2 kilos 950 grams, measuring 52 centimeters, is in stable health, Governor Salomón Jara Cruz reported.

“Ana María is the first baby born in the Civil Hospital “Dr. Aurelio Valdivieso” of the @SSO_GobOax in 2023. It happened at 01:20 this Sunday; both the girl and her mother are in good health”. The governor announced it on his Twitter account, along with the baby’s photograph, in the nurseries next to nurses.

We recommend you read:

While the mother, Jacqueline Reyes, originally from Villa de Zaachila, after giving birth after 39 years of gestation, is in good medical condition.